Stocks cling to gains after surrendering most of opening jump

Wall Street launches a limp rebound from yesterday's big drop that saw the worst losses in two years; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% , giving up larger opening gains.

The slightly positive opening comes despite reports of increased coronavirus cases in China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, a Q1 revenue growth warning from Mastercard that was attributed weaker spending related to the impact of the coronavirus, and United Airlines' withdrawing its full‐year guidance due to the uncertainties associated with the impact of the virus.

However, Dow component Home Depot ( +1.8% ), HP ( +3.7% ) and Intuit ( +2.8% ) are all higher after issuing their quarterly results.

European bourses trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% , France's CAC -0.6% and Germany's DAX -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -3.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.6% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows consumer discretionary ( +0.8% ), communication services ( +0.8% ) and information technology ( +0.8% ) leading the advance, while the energy sector ( -0.2% ) continues to lag.

U.S. Treasury prices have added to recent gains, driving yields even lower across the curve, with the two-year yield down 2 bps to 1.24% and the 10-year off a basis point to 1.37%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 99.26.

WTI crude oil -0.3% to $51.24/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing