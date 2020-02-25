Freshpet bid down after earnings, long-term guidance

Freshpet (FRPT -4.5% ) falls after missing estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

The company says its 27% sales growth during the quarter was sparked by velocity, innovation and distribution gains.

Adjusted gross profit fell 30 bps to 49.1% of sales as increased production and processing costs factored in.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.2M vs. $14.9M consensus.

Freshpet also issued some long-term guidance ahead of an investor day presentation set for today. The pet food seller expects to generate $1B in sales in 2025 and increase its U.S. household penetration to 8M households.

Previously: Freshpet EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Feb. 25)