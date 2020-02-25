Yelp files change of control pay amendment; shares +4.9%

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is up 4.9% in early action today after it filed an amendment to its executive compensation arrangements in the instance of a change in control.

The Compensation Committee acted on Feb. 18 to amend its plans - which included not changing annual base salary for CEO Jeremy Stoppelman at this time. Stoppelman is set to make $1 in base salary for 2020, while CFO David Schwarzbach is set for $450,000 - and $400,000 each for COO Jed Nachman, Chief Product Officer Vivek Patel, and General Counsel Laurence Wilson.

The execs are eligible for double-trigger benefits in certain termination instances tied to a change in control, along with extra paid health insurance and accelerated vesting of equity awards.