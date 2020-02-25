After downplaying the risks, the head of Iran's coronavirus task force contracts it himself

Iranian authorities announced that Iraj Harirchi, deputy health minister and head of Iran's coronavirus task force, has himself tested positive for the virus and has been quarantined.

Harirchi had given a press conference only one day earlier to journalists in Tehran in which he downplayed the risks of the coronavirus. In response to an Iranian MP who stated that 50 people had died from the coronavirus in Qom, Harirchi stated that only 12 people had died in Iran from the virus, and total infections were only 66.

Iranian social media users are subsequently sharing a photo of government spokesperson Ali Rabiei allegedly coughing in a press conference, one day after he appeared in a video next to Harirchi.