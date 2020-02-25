Global partners invest $314M into Patriot

The task order will be funded by the 17 nations that rely on Raytheon's (RTN +0.2% ) Patriot for integrated air and missile defense.

It's the third of five annual, IDIQ task order awards with a total contract ceiling of more than $2.3B.

"These modernization efforts ensure Patriot continues to outpace the advancing and proliferating threat, and will be ready when needed," said Raytheon's Tom Laliberty. "The 17-nation Patriot partnership shares the cost and reaps the benefit of continued investment in the system."