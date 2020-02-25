Eldorado Gold upgraded at CIBC on 'good news' five-year outlook

Eldorado Gold (EGO -0.2% ) hit a new 52-week high yesterday and closed with a 9.5% gain, but that does not deter CIBC from upgrading the stock to Outperform from Neutral with a $13 price target, raised from $9.75.

Eldorado's five-year outlook was "clearly good news," especially the extension of the mine life at Kisladag, and shares have rallied but still trade at a discount to peers, CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu says.

Chiu sees Eldorado as "an attractive way for investors to gain exposure to the increasingly bullish environment for precious metals."

EGO's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.