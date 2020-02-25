Palo Alto downgraded on product revenue weakness

RBC downgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowers the target from $260 to $235 after yesterday's earnings report and cut FY guidance.

The firm says Palo Alto's fixes for product revenue improvements are taking longer than expected to impact results.

RBC doesn't see a significant catalyst ahead, which prompted the move to the sidelines.

JPMorgan cuts Palo Alto from Overweight to Neutral and shifts the target from $284 to $236.

The firm notes this was the second quarter in a row that product revenue missed estimates and expects it to take two to three quarters for investors to regain confidence in the product outlook.