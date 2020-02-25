Plant to lead Howmet Aerospace as co-CEO

Arconic (ARNC -0.8% ) CEO John Plant has agreed to a new three-year employment agreement to lead Howmet Aerospace through March 2023 as co-CEO, effective with the expected separation of Arconic on April 1, 2020.

Plant will also serve as executive chairman of the board of Howmet Aerospace.

At separation, Tolga Oal, who currently serves as President of Arconic Engineered Structures, will serve as co-CEO with Plant.

Since February 2019, Plant has led the successful transformation of Arconic, as well as the separation of Arconic into two independent, publicly traded companies.