LendingTree wilts 12% after Q4 falls short of consensus

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) slumps 12% after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.12 misses the consensus of $1.43 and declined from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $255.2M falls short of the $262.4M consensus and down 18% Q/Q but up 26% Y/Y.

Sees 2020 revenue of $1.25B-$1.30B vs. $1.29B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $225M-$235M, up 14%-19% Y/Y.

Sees Q1 revenue of $296M-$306M vs. $304.6M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $43M-$46M.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $45.9M rose 17% Y/Y and fell 27% Q/Q.

Q4 insurance revenue of $70.9M rose 37% on a pro forma basis and resulted in segment profit of $28.0M.

Q4 home revenue of $65.5M fell 15% from Q3 and rose 3% from Q4 2018; segment profit of $26.9M fell 4% Q/Q and rose 25% Y/Y.

Q4 consumer revenue of $113.4M fell 25% Q/Q and rose 15% Y/Y; segment profit of $43.3M fell 34% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y.

