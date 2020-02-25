Novartis to review safety of eye drug criticized by retina specialist group

Novartis (NVS -0.7% ) says it has launched a safety review of its Beovu macular degeneration drug after the American Society of Retina Specialists raised concerns.

Shares fell 7% yesterday after the ASRS communicated to its members about the drug, a replacement for Novartis' blockbuster Lucentis.

Since Beovu's FDA approval last October, ASRS has received reports of 14 cases of vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels, of which 11 were designated occlusive retinal vasculitis - a sight-threatening inflammatory eye condition.

Novartis says it is aware of recently reported adverse effects of the drug and it "stands behind the safety and efficacy of Beovu."