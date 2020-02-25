DPW agrees to board changes to settle lawsuit

DPW Holdings (DPW -4% ) enters a settlement agreement between plaintiffs Ethan Young and Greg Young, under which it agrees to implement certain changes to DPW's bylaws, committee charters, corporate governance policies, and the composition of the board.

The settlement includes the resignation of a current director and the appointment of two new independent directors.

The parties have agreed upon a payment of $600K of attorneys' fees payable by the company's director and officer liability insurance.

The agreement contains no admission of wrongdoing and DPW continues to believe that it didn't violate any federal or state securities laws or other laws.

