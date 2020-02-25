New Gold sells 46% cash flow interest in New Afton mine to pension fund

New Gold (NGD +12.8% ) surges after agreeing to sell a 46% free cash flow stake in its New Afton mine to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for $300M.

The deal also gives the pension fund an option to convert the holdings into a 46% joint venture interest in four years; if the JV option is not exercised, the fund's free cash flow interest in the mine would drop to 42.5%.

New Gold says it will retain full operating control over New Afton during development of the C-Zone, as the mine transitions to expand its operating mine life.

The miner says it will use the proceeds to reduce long-term debt, which totaled $714.5M at year-end 2019.