BAE Systems to power up to 600 Buses in Ireland

Alexander Dennis and the Republic of Ireland's National Transport Authority have chosen BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY N/A ) to supply up to 600 electric power and propulsion systems for its new fleet of buses in Ireland.

"This technology gets Ireland closer to zero emission operations, reducing fuel consumption and improving air quality in the areas where its people live, work, and visit," said Steve Trichka, VP of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems.

The buses switch to battery power when the engine is off - eliminating the release of exhaust emissions in populated areas such as near schools, hospitals, and tourist attractions.