Stocks erase early gains, bond rally resumes

Stocks' early attempt to rebound from yesterday's slump withers and investors rush back to the safer haven of Treasurys, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to a new all-time low 1.33%.

Nasdaq, the S&P 500, and the Dow each lose 1.0% in late morning trading in New York.

The 10-year Treasury yield loses 4 basis points to 1.33%; the 2-year yield declines 3 bps to 1.22%.

Crude oil declines 1.4% to $50.72 per barrel; gold slips 1.2% to $1,657.20 per ounce.

By S&P 500 industry sector, energy (-1.5%) and materials ( -1.3% ) take the biggest hit, while consumer staples ( +0.4% ) is the sole gainer.

U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 99.16.