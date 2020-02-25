Stocks erase early gains, bond rally resumes

Stocks' early attempt to rebound from yesterday's slump withers and investors rush back to the safer haven of Treasurys, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to a new all-time low 1.33%.
Nasdaq, the S&P 500, and the Dow each lose 1.0% in late morning trading in New York.
The 10-year Treasury yield loses 4 basis points to 1.33%; the 2-year yield declines 3 bps to 1.22%.
Crude oil declines 1.4% to $50.72 per barrel; gold slips 1.2% to $1,657.20 per ounce.
By S&P 500 industry sector, energy (-1.5%) and materials (-1.3%) take the biggest hit, while consumer staples (+0.4%) is the sole gainer.
U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 99.16.
Equity markets in Europe are faring worse, with the Europe Stoxx 600 down 1.4%, FTSE 100 -1.7%, and the DAX off 1.5%.