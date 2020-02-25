Verizon hits live 5G speed of 4.2 Gbps

Verizon (VZ +0.4% ) says it's hit 4.2 Gbps speeds on its live 5G network.

Working in collaboration with Samsung, Motorola Mobility and Qualcomm Technologies, the telecom demonstrated the speed using carrier aggregation to combine eight channels of mmWave spectrum.

The demo used an upcoming flagship smartphone from Motorola (MSI -0.1% ), on a commercial network cell site in Texas. It aggregated 800 MHz of 28-GHz spectrum.

Verizon says eight-channel carrier aggregation using mmWave will be widely available on its 5G network this year.