Airline sector rocked again by coronavirus anxiety

The airline sector is seeing losses again after the first coronavirus cases are reported in Switzerland and mainland Spain. Investors seem to be agreeing with United Airlines, which said yesterday that the range of possible coronavirus scenarios is too wide to provide earnings guidance.

Leading decliners in morning trading include American Airlines Group (AAL -5.4% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -4.8% ), Mesa Air Group (MESA -4.4% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -3.5% ), United Airlines (UAL -3.7% ), SkyWest (SKYW -3.6% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -3.5% ), LATAM Airlines Group (LTM -3.6% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK -3.2% ), JetBlue (JBLU -2.8% ), Copa Holdings (CPA -2.1% ), Ryanair (RYAAY -1.5% ), EasyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY -2.4% ), Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF -3.5% ) and Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QUBSF -3.1% ).