Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD -1.7% ) places a second-lien loan for Interactive Health on non-accrual status, Bloomberg reports, citing a recent SEC filing.

Marked a $10M piece of the loan at 25 cents on the dollar as of Dec. 31.

The borrower faces competitive pressures in its business of collecting employee health-care data for companies, GSBD CEO Brendan McGovern said in its Feb. 21 earnings call.

He said the loan represents a "relatively small position overall in the context of the $1.5B portfolio."