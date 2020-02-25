Wedbush stays sidelined on Dillard's

Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding weighs in on the lackluster Q4 earnings report turned in by Neutral-rated Dillard's (DDS +3.6% )

Redding notes that Dillard's comparable sales drop of 3% missed the Wedbush estimate for a 2% decline and consensus mark of 0.0%.

"We see DDS as well positioned over the long-term given favorable real estate positioning, which distances them from peers. While the company does not conduct business in China, we have less visibility into what percentage of sourcing could be/is affected by Coronavirus, and the lack of internal visibility coupled with deterioration in revenues into 1Q based on our data are enough to keep us sidelined for now," she writes.

