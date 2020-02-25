U.S. shale output growth set for sharp slowdown, Schlumberger CEO says

The growth in U.S. shale oil production will slow to 600K-700K bbl/day this year and to 200K bbl/day in 2021, Schlumberger (SLB -2.2% ) CEO Olivier Le Peuch tells Reuters.

Shale growth will then plateau and not return to the expansion of the past 3-5 years unless new technology to lower costs attracts another wave of investment, according to Le Peuch.

"Shale production growth will go to a new normal... unless technology helps us crack the code," the CEO says.

Schlumberger has played a role in developing fracking in Saudi Arabia and will be involved in the development of the Jafurah shale gas field, Le Peuch also says.

The biggest shale gas development outside of the U.S. will boost domestic gas supply and end the burning of oil at its power generation plants, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has said.