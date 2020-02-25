Hersha Hospitality -7.2% after Q4 FFO miss, soft guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) slides 7.2% after the REIT's guidance for 2020 and Q1 come in on the light side and its expectations don't take into account the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sees Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 14 cents-19 cents vs. 18 cents consensus.

Sees adjusted FFO per share of $2.02-$2.13 for the full year vs. consensus of $2.12.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 51 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 53 cents and declined from 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 comparable-hotel revPAR fell 1.4% Y/Y to $182.91; average daily rate decreased 1.8% to $288.78 and occupancy increased 28 basis points to 79.9%.

Q4 revenue of $132.7M, exceeding consensus of $131.7M, slipped from $133.7M a year earlier.

Q4 hotel EBITDA of $42.5M fell from $43.4M a year ago.

