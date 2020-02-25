Court should 'make example' of Greenpeace in rig protest, Transocean says

Transocean (RIG -4.1% ) is calling Scottish courts to make an example of Greenpeace, as it takes legal action against the group after activists blocked a rig from drilling at BP's Vorlich oilfield in the U.K.'s North Sea June 2019.

Greenpeace appeared in Edinburgh's Court of Session yesterday, saying its actions were "justified in the face of BP's reckless business plans, which are fueling the climate emergency."

The environmental group faces unlimited fines and executive director John Sauven could get two years in prison over the protest.

In closing comments, Transocean argued that the function of penalties is to be "coercive," and "with the Glasgow COP 2020, the wider public will be interested in seeing how the court responds."