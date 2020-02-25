Ten-year Treasury yield hits all-time low

We'll repeat that again: The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touched an all-time low of 1.33% this morning - this comes alongside all-time (or close to) all-time lows in the unemployment rate and a U.S.economy continuing to expand.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is up 0.6% , while its leveraged counterpart, the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is down 1% .

The issues at hand: Coronavirus fear (stocks are in the red again after yesterday's washout), and U.S. yields continue to tower over those in the rest of the industrialized West.

Spanish, Italian, U.K. and even Greek 10-year yields are below 1%, and the German 10-year yield is -0.51%.