LGI Homes -9.1% even as it sees growth ahead

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) falls 9.1% even as Q4 results beat estimates and guidance indicates solid growth for the year.

Sees closing on 8,400-9,400 in 2020 (up from 7,690 in 2019) and ending the year with 120-130 active selling communities vs. 106 at 2019-end.

Sees adjusted gross margin of 24.5%-26.5% of home sales revenue; compares with 25.8% in 2019.

Sees average home sales price of $235K-$245K in 2020 vs. $239K in 2019.

Implies 2020 homebuilding revenue $1.97B-$2.30B; midpoint is in-line with consensus estimate is $2.14B.

Q4 EPS of $2.52 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.42 and gained from $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

Attributes net income increase primarily to operating leverage realized from the increase in home sales revenues and higher average home sales price, partially offset by lower gross margin percentage and higher capitalized interest costs recognized during the Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018.

Q4 home sales revenue of $605.6M exceeds the $595.7M consensus and increased from $425.2M a year earlier; average home sales price of $240,815 rose 4.9% Y/Y.

Q4 home closings of 2,515 rose 36% Y/Y.

Conference call at 12:30 PM ET.

Previously: LGI Homes EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)