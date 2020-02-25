Juul targeted by state AGs across the U.S.

State AGs from 39 states including Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas announce a multistate investigation into JUUL Labs (JUUL).

The broad probe will examine if Juul is marketing addictive nicotine products to children and the company's claims about the nicotine content of its products and their effectiveness in helping longtime smokers quit.

The news could impact JUUL stakeholder Altria (NYSE:MO), as well as other companies with a vaping interest of varying degrees like Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Gilla (OTCPK:GLLA), Vape Holdings (OTCPK:VAPE), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).