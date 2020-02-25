Google-backed 1Life draws analyst praise

Early analyst coverage is strong for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), the freshly public company that began trading at the end of January.

The tech-driven clinic provider is backed by Google (GOOG +0.5% , GOOGL +0.5% ), and closed its debut day up 58% to $22.07.

Shares are up 1.8% today to $22.69 against the down market.

SunTrust has a $30 price target (implying 32% upside), pointing to the company's bid to disrupt status quo. The company can achieve long-term goals of 45% care margin and 20% operating margin, the firm says.

Piper Sandler has an Overweight rating and $29 target, saying "We appreciate the company's diverse, recurring revenue stream delivering (more than) 25% top-line growth."

Alphabet's Google Ventures was a key investor, and Alphabet is also one of the largest clients of One Medical, the clinic brand run by 1Life.