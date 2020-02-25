Investment banks restrict travel to Italy on virus fears - Reuters

Citigroup (C -1.4% ), Goldman Sachs Group (GS -1.4% ), and Credit Suisse (CS -2.3% ) are among investment banks that are restricting travel to Italy amid fears that the outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy may spread across Europe, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY), Deutsche Bank (DB -1.3% ), and Lazard (LAZ -1.6% ) are also warning staff to avoid "non-essential travel" to the region.

Goldman's travel restrictions apply to Italy's Lombardy and Veneto regions and South Korea. It also advised staff against traveling to, from, or within the rest of Italy.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) has restricted client visits to all countries with coronavirus cases, including France, said one of Reuters' sources.