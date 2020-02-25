Cheniere Energy slides on downbeat 2020 outlook

Cheniere Energy (LNG -2.9% ) surrenders early gains after saying it is tracking to the lower end of its FY 2020 EBITDA guidance of $3.8B-$4.1B, given the decline in liquefied natural gas market prices over the past three months.

While it is too early to gauge the potential impact of the coronavirus on the near-term LNG market, the company says reduced demand in China is increasing pressure on the market, which is still working to absorb new supplies added over the past two years.

Cheniere confirms that "we had two customers elect to cancel one cargo each, one cargo from Sabine Pass and one cargo from Corpus Christi in the month of April."

The company says that while "some LNG on the margin may not be lifted from the U.S. this year, we do not view significant or prolonged curtailment of U.S. production as a likely scenario," the company says.

Cheniere shares had opened higher after reporting Q4 results, including adjusted EBITDA of $987M vs. $634M in the year-ago quarter and a 26% Y/Y rise in revenues to $3B.

For the full-year, Cheniere says profits jumped 38% Y/Y to $648M from $471M in 2018 while revenues rose 22% to $9.7B.