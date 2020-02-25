Clinical trial of Gilead's remdesivir in Covid-19 starts

A clinical trial of Gilead Sciences' (GILD -4.1% ) investigational anti-viral remdesivir to treat Covid-19 coronavirus has started, the National Institutes of Health said today.

It's the first clinical trial in the U.S. to evaluate an experimental treatment for Covid-19, the respiratory disease first detected in December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

The first trial participant is an American who was repatriated after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked in Yokahama, Japan, and volunteered to participate in the study.

As of Feb. 24, the World Health Organization has reported 77,262 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,595 deaths in China and 2,069 cases and 23 deaths in 29 other countries.

There have been 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and an additional 39 cases among persons repatriated to the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.