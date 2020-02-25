Intuit bull calls Credit Karma 'great strategic fit'

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and raises the PT from $320 to $330.
The firm says the Credit Karma deal size carries "inherent challenges" but sees Intuit as "better equipped to succeed than in the past" and considers the deal a "great strategic fit."
Jefferies writes that the potential synergies between Credit Karma's 106M members and INTU's 50M customers "are real and significant."
Related: Yesterday, Intuit announced it would acquire Credit Karma for $7.1B in cash and stock.
Intuit shares are up 1.2% to $289.75. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.