Regeneron Pharma hits two-year high amid Novartis woes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +5.3% ) rises to its highest level since October 2017 and the top of today's S&P 500 gainers, as the company's Eylea macular degeneration drug could command a greater market share amid safety concerns over Novartis' (NVS -1.7% ) Beovu treatment.

Jefferies and Evercore ISI both upgrade Regeneron to Buy-equivalent ratings and respective price targets of $492 and $500.

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin says he spoke with two retina doctors who expect Beovu use to significantly decrease in the near-term and believe the issue will take some time to resolve.

Evercore ISI's Joshua Schimmer upgrades shares given his view that the "stumble" for competitor Novartis' Beovu "looks real."

Meanwhile, Guggenheim's Seamus Fernandez downgrades Novartis to Neutral from Buy, calling Beovu a "critically important 2020 launch product" for the company, noting he spoke with doctors who believe the new concerns will be a major blow to the future of the product.

Fernandez cuts his Beovu 2020 sales forecast by 90% to $360M from ~$3.6B.

REGN's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

NVS' average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.