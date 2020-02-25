Lighthizer to head to U.K. to map out plan for trade talks

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is expected to travel to London in coming days for talks with British officials in hopes of getting plans for talks on a free-trade agreement back on track.

His itinerary includes a meeting with U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. He's also slated to address the Oxford Union on Monday.

The trip comes after the relationship between the U.S. and Britain has become strained when Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected President Donald Trump's request to ban China's Huawei Technologies from its next-generation broadband networks.

Lighthizer's discussions will focus on working out a plan for negotiations that would be formally launched at a later date, possibly by Trump and Johnson, a person close to the talks told Bloomberg News.

Johnson is expected to visit the U.S. in June for the Group of Seven meeting.

The British pound is up against the U.S. dollar; Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) rises 0.6% .

