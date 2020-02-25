Meredith CEO buys 10,000 shares

Amid a recent stock slide, Meredith (MDP -5.5% ) has announced its CEO Tom Harty today purchased 10,000 shares on the open market.

Harty's purchase came at an average price of $28.90 each, the company says; the stock's at $28.10 currently.

It's his fourth purchase since he become CEO in January 2018.

"Personally, I do not believe our current share price reflects our strong competitive position and growth potential, and that's why I continue to invest personal funds in company shares," Harty says.