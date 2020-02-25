JPMorgan guides 2021 NII higher than consensus

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.9% ) expects net interest income of $57B+ in 2020 and $60B+ in 2021 vs. $57.8B in 2019, according to its investor day slides.

The 2021 NII guidance exceeds KBW analyst's Brian Kleinhanzl's estimate of $58.95B and Visible Alpha consensus of $58.6B. KBW rates JPM at Market Perform.

Sees 2020 non-interest expense of ~$67B (compares with consensus of $66.6B according to Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin) vs $65.3B in 2019 and sees a reduction in structural expenses helping to fund investment growth.

Sees net charge-off $6B+ vs. $5.6B in 2019 and expects net reserve builds in 2020, mainly driven by growth in its card business.

The higher cost guide "could nudge EPS ests. lower vs. ~$10.90 consensus in '20," writes Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin, who rated JPM a Hold,

Keeps medium-term return on equity target of ~17%.

CET1 ratio medium-term target remains at 11.5%-12.0%.

