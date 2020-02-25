Kudlow says the U.S. has contained coronavirus - CNBC

The U.S. has contained the coronavirus, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNBC in an interview.

"We have contained this," he said. "I won't say air-tight, but it's pretty close to air-tight."

Furthermore, the U.S. economy is holding up nicely, he said. And while the outbreak is a "human tragedy," it's not likely to be an "economic tragedy," Kudlow said.

Update at 1:57 PM ET: He's not expecting the Fed to cut interest rates in a "panic move."

Treasury rally stays strong with the 10-year Treasury yield down 6 basis points at 1.32%; (TLT +0.8% ), (TBT -1.6% ).

Here's what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website: While the imported cases of Covid-19 in travelers have been detected in the U.S., the "virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the United States."

But under "risk assessment," the CDC said, "the potential health threat posed by COVID-19 is high, both globally and to the United States."