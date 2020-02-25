Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-84.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.61M (-23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMRX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.