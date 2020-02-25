AMC Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2020 AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.85M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.