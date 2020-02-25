Wall Street favorable on Reynolds Consumer Products in first look

Analyst coverage begins on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN -0.8% ).

Firms starting off the household products seller with a Buy-equivalent rating include Goldman Sachs ($36 price target), Stifel ($38 PT), SunTrust ($40 PT), Evercore ISI ($35 PT) and JPMorgan ($37 PT).

Leaning to the more cautious side are RBC Capital with a Sector Perform rating and Barclays with an Equal-weight rating. The two authors on Seeking Alpha with articles on Reynolds are also in the Neutral camp. At the moment, there are no sell ratings to be found.

The post-IPO high for REYN is $31.99.