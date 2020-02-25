Lowe's Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.13B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.