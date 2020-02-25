TJX Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.83B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TJX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.

