FAA proposes new safety fix for MAX production lapse

Boeing (BA -4.2% ) tumbles deep into the red after the Federal Aviation Administration mandates a new round of safety fixes before the 737 MAX can return to the air.

The FAA's proposed fix would require inspecting and fixing a metallic lining that serves as a shield against lightning strikes for engine-control wiring, as cuts or tears in the layer, located inside panels that cover engine attachments on the wings, could result in dual-engine power loss in the event of a strike.

The directive immediately covers 128 737 MAX jets registered in the U.S., but the FAA says it is applicable to all MAX aircraft assembled so far because the entire fleet "may be affected by the identified unsafe condition."

Boeing says the issue is not expected to affect anticipated initial return of the planes near mid-2020.