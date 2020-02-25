Wendy's Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $423.7M (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.