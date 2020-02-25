Sina Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $559.75M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SINA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.