Sabre Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-52.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $947.68M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SABR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.