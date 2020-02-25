Booking Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $22.12 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.