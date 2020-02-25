Marriott Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.52B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.

