GE tumbles to eighth straight loss as J.P. Morgan's Tusa strikes again

General Electric (GE -5.3% ) plunges alongside the rest of the market, but already were turning lower after bearish J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa pointed to several items in the company's 2019 annual report "worth calling out."

On GE's new 10-K filing after yesterday's close, Tusa says results indicate that the $1.4B headwind from the issues with Boeing's 737 MAX was not the whole story for the company's aviation business after all, and that the entire free cash flow beat for 2019 was a result of restructuring and what he views as "unsustainable progress payment benefits."

Tusa also says the activity between GE and GE Capital Services "continues to show somewhat of a 'recycle' of capital," with a "couple billion dollars" of cash positive transactions for GE Industrial.

GE's shares have slumped nearly 15% during the current eight-session losing streak, the longest stretch since a nine-day streak ending April 15, 2019.