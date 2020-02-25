Apple roundup: Coronavirus impacts timeline, stroke study with J&J

Reuters sources question whether Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) engineers were able to travel to Foxconn for engineering validation, setting up new assembly lines, and trial runs for the fall iPhone models.

Engineers from both companies tend to work together from February through April before making final adjustments in May.

The companies aim to have production lines running in June and then ramping up with more lines.

The coronavirus delayed Foxconn's return to its factories and put travel restrictions on Apple engineers, which could push back the process and potentially delay the fall releases.

In other Apple news, the tech giant is teaming with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on a study that uses an iPhone app and the Apple Watch to study how early detection of atrial fibrillation impacts those 65 and older who have suffered a stroke.

J&J says the study aims to track 150K participants with followups over two years.