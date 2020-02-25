ANSYS Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.47M (+12.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ANSS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.