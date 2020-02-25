Endo Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-25.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $726.43M (-7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENDP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.