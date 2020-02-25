Apache upgraded at KeyBanc, seeing more success offshore Suriname

Apache (APA -4.2% ) plunges alongside most oil and gas names, even as KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $33 price target, as analyst Leo Mariani sees a "reasonable likelihood" that it will enjoy continued exploration success in Suriname.

Apache announced a drilling partnership with Total in December and said it made a significant oil discovery in January, and Mariani thinks further explorations also will be successful.

"Apache plans to drill at least two more exploration wells offshore Suriname in 2020, and we think these have a good likelihood of being commercial given the fact that Exxon has made 16 successful discoveries in the nearby Stabroek block offshore Guyana," Mariani writes.

Results from a second well that the company is exploring should be available by May and could prove another catalyst for the stock, the analyst says.

APA's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.